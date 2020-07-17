The Increased Number Of Fire Incidents Is Driving The $10.09 Billion Smoke Detectors Market

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2020

The Business Research Company’s Global Smoke Detectors Market Analysis Report 2020, Companies Covered: Honeywell, Tyco, Siemens AG, Ceasefire Industries

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased number of fire incidents in commercial as well as in residential places is driving the growth of the smoke detectors market. The global smoke detectors market size was worth $10.09 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% and reach $12.41 billion by 2023. The use of synthetic building materials, varieties of plastics, and synthetic textiles in the furnishing of commercial and residential buildings has made them vulnerable to fire accidents. Fire accidents lead to severe life and property losses. Early detection of fire through smoke detectors can reduce the risk of life and property due to fire incidents. According to the U.S National Fire Protect Act (NFPA), in 2018, out of the total 499,000 structure fires, 387,000 were residential structure fires whereas 112,000 were nonresidential structure fires. The NFPA in 2017, estimated that fires caused $9.7 billion in property damage—as well as 2,716 civilian deaths and 14,651 civilian injuries. Considering these losses, a major number of residential and commercial buildings are required to be equipped with smoke detectors, thus positively impacting the growth of the global smoke detectors market.

Smoke detectors use sensors that detect smoke and raise an audible and/or visual alarm as a warning signal to alert the occupant when there is a fire. Smoke detectors usually only contain a smoke sensor. Smoke detectors use batteries or electric power. These systems are being employed in many commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

The smoke detectors market share is segmented by product into photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector and others. By power source, it is segmented into battery powered, hardwired with battery backup, and hardwired without battery backup. By end user, it is segmented into residential, commercial, oil, gas & mining, transportation & logistics, telecommunications manufacturing, and others.

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the major smoke detectors market trends. Smoke detectors using IoT help alert the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere, even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage, such as in basements and building corners. Smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. In 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors, with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries, with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

Major players in the global smoke detectors market are Honeywell International Inc., Tyco, Siemens AG, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Secom Plc, Unisafe Fire Protection LLC, 3M, Nowatec AS, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, NEC Corporation, Nest labs, Hochiki Corporation, BRK Brands, Xtralis Pty Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Protec Fire Detection Plc, ABB Group, and Schneider Electric.

