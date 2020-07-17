The Global COVID-19 Detection Kits And Consumables Market Is Significantly Growing At A CAGR Of 17.3%

COVID19 Detection Test Kits & Consumables Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s COVID19 Detection Test Kits & Consumables Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 detection kits and consumables market is expected to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2020 and reach $6.1 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to diagnose and treat the growing number of cases. The market growth was significant in the first quarter; however, it has slightly declined since the end of April 2020, due to the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. Slowdowns in even one large industrial component can have a domino effect throughout the country. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. The current demand has outpaced supply. The COVID-19 detection kits and consumables market is then expected to stabilize and reach $6.8 billion in 2023 at CAGR 9.61%.

The escalating demand for cost-effective and quick COVID-19 detection kits, coupled with the easing of regulatory processes for COVID-19 detection kits contributed to the growth of the COVID-19 detection kits and consumables market. With the increasing incidence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) worldwide, the outbreak was declared as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO called for research on point of care diagnostics such as Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RTDs), which are small, simple stand-alone tests for use at the community level. The tests can be carried out at the site of triage and outside the hospital, by minimally trained staff, round the clock, and on single samples, providing test results within 15 minutes. In support of the research, regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have eased COVID-19 detection kits’ regulatory approval process, allowing manufacturers to introduce COVID-19 detection kits in the market on a fast-track basis. Therefore, with the growing number of cases globally and the immense need for rapid diagnosis, the demand for cost-effective and quick COVID-19 detection kits is growing. This factor coupled with ease of the regulatory process for COVID-19 detection kits is driving the market.

CRISPR, a new diagnostic test for COVID-19, is based on CRISPR technology and can run on nasal swabs. CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) based technologies are genomic editing technologies used for the exact detection of COVID-19 cases in an hour’s time. The US FDA has granted Sherlock Biosciences an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the CRISPR test. The Sherlock Biosciences CRISPR, therefore, became the first FDA-authorized CRISPR technology in the market. Mammoth Biosciences is another company that is extensively working on this technology.

The market for COVID19 detection test kits & consumables is segmented by kits into viral load testing kits (qPCR and rt-PCR), virus-neutralizing assay kits, antibody detection kits (ELISA), viral antigen detection test kits, and others. It is also segmented by consumables into swabs, tubes, viral transfer media, reagents, and other consumables. By specimen type, it is segmented into nose & throat swab, blood, sputum, and nasal aspirate. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, public health labs, private and commercial labs, physicians’ labs, research institutes, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

COVID19 Rapid Test Kits Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications And Growth (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-rapid-test-kits-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth)

COVID19 Vaccine & Therapeutics Clinical Trial Analysis 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-vaccine-and-therapeutics-clinical-trial-analysis)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

