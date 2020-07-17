New Haven Barracks/ DUI#1, Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B501762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-288-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Rd and VT RT 17
VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Ryan Prim
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/16/2020 at approximately at 2353 hours, the Vermont State Police responded
to a vehicle off the road on VT RT 17 in Starksboro. While on scene, Troopers
identified the operator as Ryan Prim (21). While speaking with Prim, Troopers
detected indicators of impairment. Prim was subsequently screened and placed
under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
During the investigation, Troopers determined Prim had been operating his
vehicle at 120 MPH while intoxicated. Prim was processed for DUI and later
released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal
Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 0830 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.