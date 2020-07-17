New Haven Barracks/ DUI#1, Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B501762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-288-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Rd and VT RT 17

VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Ryan Prim

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/16/2020 at approximately at 2353 hours, the Vermont State Police responded

to a vehicle off the road on VT RT 17 in Starksboro. While on scene, Troopers

identified the operator as Ryan Prim (21). While speaking with Prim, Troopers

detected indicators of impairment. Prim was subsequently screened and placed

under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

During the investigation, Troopers determined Prim had been operating his

vehicle at 120 MPH while intoxicated. Prim was processed for DUI and later

released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal

Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 0830 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.