Menswear Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Menswear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Menswear Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Menswear Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Menswear market. This report focused on Menswear market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Menswear Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The major players in global Menswear market include:

Gap

H&M

Inditex (Zara)

Kering

LVMH

Nike

PVH

Adidas

Burberry

Hermès

Michael Kors

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Uniqlo

This report focuses on Menswear volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Menswear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Menswear market is segmented into

Tops

Bottom wear

Coats, jackets, and suits

Intimates and sleepwear

Accessories and others

Segment by Application

Online

Brand stores

Global Menswear Market: Regional Analysis

The Menswear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Menswear market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Menswear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Menswear

1.2 Menswear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Menswear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Tops

1.2.3 Bottom wear

1.2.4 Coats, jackets, and suits

1.2.5 Intimates and sleepwear

1.2.6 Accessories and others

1.3 Menswear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Menswear Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Brand stores

1.4 Global Menswear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Menswear Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Menswear Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Menswear Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Menswear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Menswear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Menswear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Menswear Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Menswear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Menswear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Menswear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Menswear Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Menswear Business

6.1 Gap

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Gap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Gap Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Gap Products Offered

6.1.5 Gap Recent Development

6.2 H&M

6.2.1 H&M Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 H&M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 H&M Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 H&M Products Offered

6.2.5 H&M Recent Development

6.3 Inditex (Zara)

6.3.1 Inditex (Zara) Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Inditex (Zara) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Inditex (Zara) Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Inditex (Zara) Products Offered

6.3.5 Inditex (Zara) Recent Development

6.4 Kering

6.4.1 Kering Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Kering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Kering Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kering Products Offered

6.4.5 Kering Recent Development

6.5 LVMH

6.5.1 LVMH Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 LVMH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 LVMH Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 LVMH Products Offered

6.5.5 LVMH Recent Development

6.6 Nike

6.6.1 Nike Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nike Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Nike Products Offered

6.6.5 Nike Recent Development

6.7 PVH

6.6.1 PVH Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 PVH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 PVH Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PVH Products Offered

6.7.5 PVH Recent Development

6.8 Adidas

6.8.1 Adidas Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Adidas Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Adidas Products Offered

6.8.5 Adidas Recent Development

6.9 Burberry

6.9.1 Burberry Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Burberry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Burberry Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Burberry Products Offered

6.9.5 Burberry Recent Development

6.10 Hermès

6.10.1 Hermès Menswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Hermès Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Hermès Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Hermès Products Offered

6.10.5 Hermès Recent Development

6.11 Michael Kors

6.12 Prada

6.13 Ralph Lauren

6.14 Uniqlo

Continued….

