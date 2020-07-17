Mobile Marketing Market to grow at 20% CAGR to reach US $42 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Key Stakeholders, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Evolving technologies such as AI, IoT and big data analytics coupled with growing usage of smart devices drive the demand for mobile marketing market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Mobile Marketing Market by Solution (In-App Messages, Location-Based Messages, MMS, Mobile Web, SMS, QR Codes, Others), End-user (Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Travel, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Sample pages @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-covid-19/1145

It is one of the essential digital marketing strategies implemented by enterprises to promote their services and products. It also enables eradicate paper expenses and delivers a convenient and fast means to reach the target audience. Mobile marketing enables the integration of innovative processes of advertisements within various marketing strategies to enhance the business approachability and impact in terms of their target customers. The market size for global mobile marketing is anticipated to reach USD 42 billion by 2025

Over 90% of the youth population nowadays use smart devices such as tablets and smartphones to access content or information. Also, according to the survey conducted by the Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA), about three fourth of the global population would be using smart devices in the next five years. Such factors are estimated to offer lucrative growth prospects for the key industry participants operating within the mobile marketing industry.

Browse the full report with Tabe of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/mobile-marketing-market

Based on the solution segment, the market is bifurcated into in-app messages, location-based messages, MMS, mobile web, SMS, QR codes, and others. In 2019, the mobile-web segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the mobile marketing market throughout the forecast period. However, the QR codes segment is projected to grow at a significant growth rate in the next five years. The major share of indirect revenue is likely to come from the North American region, owing to a wide application of smart devices within the region.

The global mobile marketing market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1145

The global mobile marketing market is a wide range to North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in mobile marketing storage, owing to the outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the mobile marketing market in North America.

The major players of the global mobile marketing market are Airship, Swrve, Vibes, Braze, Adobe, Acoustic, L.P., Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Marketo, Pyze, FollowAnalytics, Xtremepush, and more. The mobile marketing market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1145

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Mobile Marketing Market by Solution

Chapter 6 Mobile Marketing Market by End-userr

Chapter 7 Mobile Marketing Market By Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.