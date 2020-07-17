Activated Alumina Market to reach US $1 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand form oil & gas, and healthcare industry will proliferate the global Activated Alumina industry. In 2018, Asia Pacific is accounted to hold a major share across the regions and a similar trend is anticipated to follow over the forecast timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Activated Alumina Market by Application (Desiccant, Fluoride Adsorbent, Bio Ceramics, Catalyst, and Others), End Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Healthcare, Plastics, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Activated Alumina market size is anticipated to reach over USD 1 billion by 2025. Activated alumina is a coarse substance that is obtained through the di-hydroxylation of an aluminum hydroxide. It is a common form of aluminum, which exhibits porous characteristics for adsorption and filtration. It has capability to absorb water from the air and impurities such as selenium, arsenic, and fluoride from the water. As a result, it is further used for multiple applications including desiccant, catalyst, bio ceramics, and fluoride adsorbent.

High surface area to weight ratio, low-pressure drops, reduced abrasion, and improved crush strength are some of the key features offered by the product in comparison to the other available alternatives, which in turn is driving the industry growth. Its impressive characteristics have expanded its application across lithium compounds to remove impurities and has witnessed significant demand from the sector. Furthermore, its rising demand from healthcare, oil & gas, plastic industry is stimulating the industry landscape.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Activated Alumina industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Activated Alumina industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Activated Alumina market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Activated Alumina market is categorized into desiccant, fluoride adsorbent, bio ceramics, catalyst, and others on the basis of end use industry. The plastic segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast timeline. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to growing demand for plastic products across developing countries is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is anticipated to gain a significant share over the forecast timeline owing to ongoing refinery expansion across the U.S. Ongoing proliferation across the oil & gas industry coupled with a positive outlook toward consumption of lithium compound is driving the business landscape in the region. Moreover, the consistent upsurge in the demand from healthcare industry along with growing demand for purified water is complementing the business outlook.

The leading players operating across the global Activated Alumina market include BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Porocel Industries LLC, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd., and Axens SA, including others. The industry for Activated Alumina constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

