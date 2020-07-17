Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,395 in the last 365 days.

One boy learns to express affection with the power of an animal’s love in ‘Sam Learns to Hug’

Diana Duncan announces publication of new book in her series for children

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new picture book for children that includes rhyming and humor, “Sam Learns to Hug” (published by Partridge Singapore) by Diana Duncan shares the story of a 10-year-old boy named Sam who learns to hug from a most unlikely character, an adopted rescue dog.

 

Sam’s mother is sad because he won’t hug other people in the family; just her and dad. When the family adopts a dog, Monty, who has been mistreated and doesn’t know how to trust or cuddle people, he soon teaches Sam a lesson. He shows him that hugging others isn’t that hard.

 

“With lots of kids facing difficulties in a very challenging world, such as autistic kids or just kids who may not find it easy to express their emotions physically; schools and parents need insightful books they can share and read with their children,” Duncan says, adding that “Enjoyment, laughter, and appreciation of rhyme and an empathy with Sam” are all things she hopes her readers take away from the book.

 

“Sam Learns to Hug” is available for purchase on Amazon’s website at: https://www.amazon.com/Sam-Learns-Hug-Diana-Duncan/dp/1543758150.

 

“Sam Learns to Hug”

By Diana Duncan

Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in | 28 pages | ISBN 9781543758153

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in | 28 pages | ISBN 9781543758146

E-Book | 28 pages | ISBN 9781543758160

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Diana Duncan was formerly a secondary school English Literature teacher. She currently lives in Hong Kong. “Sam Learns to Hug” is part of a series of rhyming picture books, all about dogs and their young owners; each with a theme pertinent to young people.


 

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit www.partridgepublishing.com or call 800 101 2657 (Singapore), 1 800 81 7340 (Malaysia), +44 20 3014 3997 (Africa) or 000.800.10062.62 (India).

 

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Partridge Singapore
pressreleases.singapore@partridgepublishing.com

You just read:

One boy learns to express affection with the power of an animal’s love in ‘Sam Learns to Hug’

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.