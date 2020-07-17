Fires prohibited on Sheridan Region Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands

Sheridan -

A fire ban has been implemented on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands in the Sheridan Region.

These lands include Kerns, Amsden Creek, Bud Love, Ed O. Taylor and Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) and all Public Access Areas (PAAs) such as Tongue River Canyon and Monument Point.

Weeks of high temperatures and little precipitation have created conditions that raise the potential for human-caused fires.

“Many of our properties are managed as winter range for elk and other wildlife,” said Sheridan Region Habitat and Access Coordinator Seth Roseberry. “A late-season fire on one of these properties could significantly impact winter forage for wildlife. The Game and Fish Department is authorized to regulate public use of Commission-owned lands in order to protect these critical wildlife winter ranges and associated habitats.”

The fire ban is specific to Commission-owned or administered lands and is in addition to any county specific restrictions.

The following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove.

Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.

Fires within established campfire rings at Tongue River Canyon PAA are also BANNED under this regulation.

For questions or more information on the fire ban, please contact the Sheridan Region Game and Fish Office at 307-672-7418.

- WGFD -