Black Cactus Global, Inc. Announces New Leadership and Acquisition of Innovative Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Cactus Global, Inc. (OTCBB: BLGI) (“BLGI” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of a new leadership team and the acquisition of industry leading blockchain development software technology. The Company has also filed all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is now current.



BLGI’s entire former Board of Directors and management, except for Jeremy Towning, has resigned. The new leadership team, led by Lawrence P. Cummins, CEO is now in place.

Lawrence P. Cummins is the President and CEO of Charteris, Mackie, Baillie & and Cummins Limited (CMBC) whose primary focus has been the development of commercial solutions for Asset Management for complex financial transactions. In addition, a new disruptive media publishing platform for music, video and books, which utilizes Data Science, Artificial Intelligence “machine learning algorithms ”, Cloud Computing, Blockchain Integration for implementing smart contracts for Internet of economies with analytics and predictive modeling has been added to the Company’s breakthrough offerings.

Lawrence C. Cummins has been appointed Vice President in charge of Special Projects. A graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago’s School of Design, he was a research grant assistant on a joint project with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and a Project and Media Design Manager for products developed by CMBC.

BLGI has entered into a Software License Agreement with CMBC for the use of its IP that supports the blockchain based development platform that BLGI will commercialize by developing solutions for a broad range of industries. CMBC has also assigned all the rights and benefits to BLGI of the Software License it granted Benchmark Advisors (Bahamas) Limited, a Broker Dealer and Investment Advisor licensed by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. In exchange for these two transactions BLGI has issued CMBC 294,109,944 shares of common stock.

BLGI’s new website www.blgi.net , offers additional information. The Company will operate from Chicago, London and Melbourne Australia. The mailing address is 2027 W. Division Street, Suite 137, Chicago, IL.

About Black Cactus Global, Inc.

At the core of any data science company is the need to optimize a client’s assets, whether the asset is financial trading data or sensitive health care information. As technology across all asset driven industries is moving toward blockchain and A.I infrastructures, many organizations are rushing to adapt to these new technologies. At BLGI we remove the guesswork from data driven asset optimization. We deliver high-impact strategies that extend our clients assets' life, reduce life-cycle costs and ensure the assets availability. Doing so aids our clients in embracing these new emerging technologies and empower them to compete in an ever-changing digital landscape.

