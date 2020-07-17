Kay Properties and Investments Helps Clients 1031 Exchange their Property Empire into DST 1031 Exchanges

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments today announced the completion of multiple 1031 DST exchanges for owner-operators of real estate who are currently in the winding down phase of their investment career. The 1031 exchange clients utilized the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com for a number of months to educate themselves on how DST 1031 properties for sale would potentially fit within their portfolio.



The Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange investments were completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Betty Friant, Senior Vice President, and Orrin Barrow, Vice President.

Dwight Kay, the founder and CEO of Kay Properties, stated, “Many investors are at the point in their lives where they are no longer looking to deal with the notorious three T’s — toilets, tenants and trash. They have built their wealth through methodical and savvy purchasing of real estate. Now they are looking for 1031 exchange alternatives and investment vehicles to be able to defer their taxes while also purchasing quality real estate that is passive. This is where the kpi1031.com marketplace fits in. We are a comprehensive 1031 DST marketplace that works on behalf of our clients to match them with quality DST offerings and DST sponsors to create a truly diversified 1031 portfolio.”

Betty Friant, Senior Vice President of Kay Properties, added, “The clients stated early on in conversations that they were considering other individuals that had knowledge of 1031 exchange opportunities. However, once the client was able to access our personnel and kpi1031.com platform, he decided that Kay Properties was the obvious choice for his DST 1031 investments. Our client was looking for transparent knowledge about the DST 1031 industry as well as the past performance of many asset managers and DST sponsor companies in the industry.”

“We have the connections and knowledge of the DST 1031 sponsor industry that allowed for us to have comprehensive conference calls with DST sponsor companies and key personnel to help educate our clients on the marketplace and how many of the DST sponsors operate. Our expertise, network and many years in the DST 1031 investment industry has allowed us to be considered by many to be the leading 1031 DST investment company in the country.”

Orrin Barrow, Vice President of Kay Properties, stated, "At Kay Properties, we take the time and have the team and expertise to be able to craft a portfolio of DST investments based on each investor’s needs, requests and criteria. As of July 2020, we have helped these clients complete roughly $3.1 million of DST 1031 investments. This exchange was the beginning of a series whereby they have roughly $50 million of real estate they are looking to exchange over the next few years. They retained our firm because of our comprehensive kpi1031.com platform, our expertise in the DST 1031 marketplace and our attention to detail as it pertains to their very specific financial situation.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.





