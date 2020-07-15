When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 15, 2020 FDA Publish Date: July 16, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Happy Colon Foods, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Shortbread Cookie & Chocolate Chip Cookie

Company Announcement

Happy Colon Foods, LLC of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is recalling Happy Colon YUM Shortbread Cookie and Happy Colon Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookie, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Happy Colon YUM Shortbread Cookies and Happy Colon Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookies were distributed in Oklahoma, New York, Connecticut, Texas, North Carolina, Kansas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona via mail order and direct delivery.

Happy Colon YUM Shortbread Cookies and Happy Colon Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookies are packaged in white film and are distributed within the Happy Colon Foods prep kit. Affected product has an expiration date Sept. 27, 2020. Net weight 0.98 oz (28g).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Happy Colon YUM Shortbread Cookies and Happy Colon Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookies containing milk were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a printing error on labeling.

Consumers who have purchased Happy Colon Foods kits prior to July 15, 2020 may contact the company at 1-855-423-6637 Mon-Fri 8am – 5pm CST. Households with individuals that have an allergy or sensitivity to milk should dispose of the recalled product.