NDOT to Launch Ely Drainage Improvements July 20 in Advance of Highway Reconstruction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On July 20, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch the first phase of Ely highway improvements with drainage and flood protection enhancements.

On July 20, crews will start construction of nearly 2,300 feet of concrete drainage pipe and open drainage channel to convey stormwater from near the Orson Avenue and North Street intersection to Murry Creek in north-central Ely. When coupled with Great Basin Boulevard drainage improvements NDOT will make next year, the work is the first step toward reducing floodplain limits and associated flooding concerns. The flood control work will take place off of major roadways, with only minor traffic impacts to be expected on local roads.

The project will continue next year with reconstruction of major Ely highways. Great Basin Boulevard will be reconstructed from Aultman Street to U.S. 6, and East Aultman Street will be reconstructed from Great Basin Boulevard to East 10th Street. Eighteen inches of old pavement and roadbed surface will be pulverized. The roadbed will then be recompacted and topped with six inches of new asphalt for an enhanced, durable roadway. The East Aultman Street/ Great Basin Boulevard intersection will be reconfigured to allow dual left turn lanes from Aultman Street to Great Basin Boulevard. In addition to reconstructing and reconfiguring roadway lanes, the project will also enhance lighting, sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility. A future second phase, to be constructed when funding is available, will reconstruct Aultman Street from First Street to Ogden Avenue and East Aultman Street from 10th Street to 15th Street. The project will repave and restripe sections of western Aultman Street to provide one travel lane in each direction with designated center turn and bike lanes, as well as accommodate on-street parking.

Last year, NDOT repaved a section of U.S. 6 in downtown, as well as nearly five miles of U.S. 50 west of Ely to provide a smoother and safer drive for the more than 5,000 drivers who travel the roads daily.