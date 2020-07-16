While Many Companies Struggle, a New Hampshire Cold Remedy Sees Huge Growth
Buzzagogo, LLC was started by a mom who wanted to protect her immunocompromised daughter.NOTTINGHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Nottingham, NH, July, 2020] — Buzzagogo announced an expansion of their product line to include pediatric versions of Cold Bee Gone and Allergy Bee Gone Nasal Swab Remedies. In the midst of a global pandemic, where many companies are struggling to survive, this New Hampshire natural product company is experiencing rapid growth.
Joyce and Jeffrey Dales decided to grow their family through the gift of international adoption. Their first daughter, adopted from Vietnam, was considered immunocompromised due to open heart surgery for a complex issue that was caused by Agent Orange. Ordinary illness was a threat to her child’s health so Joyce vowed to do whatever she could to eliminate risk through natural means. This led to the development of Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab Remedy - a unique blend of ingredients, including Manuka honey, that you swab in your nose to help fight cold, flu and replenish the nasal biome to help your body fight germs.
In 2020, Buzzagogo expanded its product line to include pediatric versions of both Cold and Allergy Bee Gone, currently held in over 5,700 select CVS stores nationwide. Four years ago Joyce sent samples to the Boston Red Sox and now her company is an official sponsor of the Boston team with many requests from other players throughout MLB.
For more information on Buzzagogo and it’s remarkable growth during Covid19, please visit coldbeegone.com or contact Joyce@buzzagogo.com.
ABOUT BUZZAGOGO, LLC
Joyce Dales is the CEO of Buzzagogo and the maker of Cold Bee Gone and Allergy Bee Gone, Manuka Honey based remedies that you swab in your nose to help fight cold, flu, allergies and to protect the nasal biome. Joyce is a mom to two beautiful girls through the gift of international adoption. She and her husband Jeffrey run their company while homeschooling, as they travel the country in their 1972 Airstream. All products sold nationwide online and in CVS.
