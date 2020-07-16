Truck Speed Display Sign Placed on Port Matilda Highway

State College, PA – Commercial vehicle traffic along Port Matilda Highway in Centre County will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display sign between Hannah Furnace Road and Reese Hollow Road Tuesday to aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

The sign faces eastbound traffic and displays the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit for trucks with a gross weight of more than 21,000 pounds. The sign uses radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit for vehicles with a gross weight of less than 21,000 pounds in this section of Route 322 is 55 miles per hour.

The sign will remain in this location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 53 percent of Centre County crashes in 2019.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.penndot.gov/safety.

