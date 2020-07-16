Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Bullock Praises Montana Businesses for Stepping up in Producing PPE to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Steve Bullock today praised Montana companies for pivoting their normal operations to produce cloth face masks, 3D-printed face masks, face shields, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer, and reminded businesses that funding is available to help support masking up.

 

“Large and small Montana producers have stepped up in a big way to meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Bullock said. “As we ask Montanans to mask up, social distance and remain vigilant when it comes to sanitizing, you can also support Montana-made companies making products to keep our fellow Montanans safe.”

More than 75 Montana businesses have stepped up to make in-demand products and have adapted quickly through the support of the Montana Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Montana Manufacturing Extension Center (MMEC) at Montana State University. MMEC partners with and is funded through Commerce. Some of these companies have also received grant funds through the Montana Innovation or Business Stabilization programs created in response to the pandemic.

Businesses that need to purchase protective gear like masks and hand sanitizer may be eligible for reimbursement through the Montana Business Adaptation Program. Organizations may be reimbursed up to $5,000 for eligible expenses. Apply at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.

Going from making pedicabs to protective face shields like Bonner-based Coaster Cycles, or from making world-class Gortex fly fishing waders to sewn surgical gowns like Bozeman-based Simms Fishing – these Montana-made companies are doing what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.

 

Sewn face masks:

Mystery Ranch, Bozeman            

West Paw, Bozeman                    

Red Ants Pants/Bearpaw Outfitters, White Sulfur Springs  (200 cap/week)           

Pintlar Medical, Philipsburg       

ReCreate Designs, Polson (500 cap/week)

Glacier Clothing, Columbia Falls

Sauce, Bozeman 

RoseAnn Stahl, Lewistown

Montana rugged Wear LLC, Harlowton

Montana Robe Company, Belgrade

Bamy Organic and More, Darby

BCozy Montana, Missoula

JaxHat Montana, Missoula

Juanita Cole Crasco, Fort Belknap -  Jcole_59524@yahoo.com

Rhonda Cromwell, Scobey  - (406) 480-1828 

Mudslinger Studios, Columbia Falls

406     Masks, Bozeman

Montana     Linen Supply, Belgrade

Bozeman Batiks, Bozeman

The Last Best, Missoula

Be Kind, Red Lodge

Hartstone Designs, Kalispell

Zoo City Apparel, Missoula

Gabmasks, Billings

DNA Embroidery, LLC,  Greycliff

Gods Will Only Foundation Inc., Arlee

Lions Head Enterprise, Billings

BearPaw Outfitters, Billings -  bearpawom@gmail.com

The Hamilton Group, Ltd., Columbia Falls

Think Local, Billings -  thinklocal@hotmail.com

Damsel Fly Fishing, Belgrade

Noteworthy Paper & Press, Missoula

Masks for Heroes, Inc., Bozeman

Big Sky Canvas, Bozeman

 

3D-Printed Face Masks: 

Montana Silversmiths, Columbus              

H-Parts Mining, Billings               

Thompson Precision, Kalispell   

Tuscano Machining, Big Timber 

Autopilot, Bozeman      

Salient Technologies, Bozeman 

Montana Masks, Billings

Overgressed Geckos, Billings -  Shawnjohansen505@gmail.com

Thorsen Enterprise, Big Fork

Plastic Injection Molded Face Masks: 

Spark R & D, Bozeman  

PDM, Manhattan             

Blackhawk, Manhattan

West Paw, Bozeman     

Diversified Plastics, Missoula       

Cold Avenger, Missoula 

Salient Technologies, Bozeman  

Creative Sales, Columbia Falls 

 

Plastic Face Shields:       

Coaster Cycles, Bonner           

Applied Materials, Kalispell

Devi's Frames Unlimited dba Frames Unlimited & Engraving, Libby 

A Better Way of Life, Missoula     

Lions Head Enterprise, Billings

Zybergraph, Billing

Hand Sanitizer:

Diamond Products, Helena  

Gulch Distillers, Helena 

Headframe Spirits, Butte 

All American Pharmaceutical    

Wildrye Distilling, Bozeman     

Dry Hills Distillery, Bozeman   

Bozeman Spirits, Bozeman             

Montgomery Distillery, Missoula  

Westslope Distillery, Hamilton                      

Glacier Distilling, Coram                     

Willie’s Distillery, Ennis                 

Spotted Bear Spirits, Whitefish

Whistling Andy, Bigfork

Trailhead Spirits, Billings

Crawford Distillery, Havre 

Freyja’s Magic, Whitefish

Meadowlark Brewery, Sidney

Farmhouse Candle Company, Hot Springs

Mountain Fresh, Belgrade -  larryh@mountainfresh-llc.com

Infinite Beauty SMP LLC, Billings -  infinitebeautypc1@gmail.com 

Day Spa Body Basics, Missoula

Rattlesnake Creek Distillers, Missoula

Windrift Hill, Conrad

Rock Creek Soap, Billings

Botanie Natural Soap Inc, Bonner

 

If you know of a local business making masks or other items to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is not listed here, please email business@mt.gov to get them added to this list.

