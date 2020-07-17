Recruiting Co-Op Launches Service to Help Parents Pay for College Campus Housing

Parents join Co-Op today to earn 2021 campus housing savings Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency; Recruiting for Good Co-Op will reward referrals to companies with funding to pay for college (on and off-campus) housing at UCLA and USC.

We love to help parents who make a difference; fund campus housing at UCLA and USC.” — Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good