Recruiting Co-Op Launches Service to Help Parents Pay for College Campus Housing
Staffing agency; Recruiting for Good Co-Op will reward referrals to companies with funding to pay for college (on and off-campus) housing at UCLA and USC.
We love to help parents who make a difference; fund campus housing at UCLA and USC.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recruiting co-op launches, 'Helping Fund Campus Housing;' a Collaborative Equitable Funding service. The purpose driven service is for parents who make a difference; and successfully (participate in referral program) to enable Recruiting for Good.
— Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good
Parents (Co-Op members) earn 50% of proceeds generated from placements (fulltime hires) to offset the cost of college housing (on and off-campus).
According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In 2021, our Co-Op is helping parents fund college housing at UCLA and USC. Kids who attend college and live on campus (away from parents); have an incredible opportunity to evolve, grow up, and prepare for life."
How to Join The Co-Op (Fund Campus Housing)
Must live in California, be a US Citizen or US Resident, and a parent (makes a difference in the community).
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).
1. Co-Op member completes call; and is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good (introduce a company hiring professional staff).
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); co-op member receives 50% of proceeds (from finder's fee) to offset the cost of rent (campus housing).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Is your son or daughter in high school and attending college in 2021, 2022, or 2023. Contact us today to join our co-op; we love to help your family fund college housing and save money."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to improve the quality of life for members (and their family) by offsetting the cost of living in LA. Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies generated are evenly split 50/50 to benefit Co-Op members and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good; to learn more visit www.RecruitingCo-Op.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn