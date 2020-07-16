Correction: Press release info updated from previous item titled- Detour scheduled for I-29 northwest loop ramp near Wahpeton

Construction on ND 13 exit ramp for I-29 near Wahpeton starts Friday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin a construction project on the ND Highway 13 northwest loop exit ramp for Interstate 29 southbound traffic on Friday, July 17. The ramp project, located approximately 10 miles west of Wahpeton, consists of concrete pavement repair and asphalt preservation on the northwest loop ramp.

A detour will be in place for ND 13 motorists going west and traveling to I-29 southbound entrance. Drivers will be directed to continue on ND 13 west to an intersection just west of the interchange where they can safely U-turn and move onto the ND 13 eastbound lanes to exit onto I-29 southbound lanes. All other entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will be open.

The ND 13 northwest loop ramp is expected to be reopened by early next week. Minimal delays are expected.

During the project

Motorists will be required to follow detour signs

Speed through detour reduced to 45 mph

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.