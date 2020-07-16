Dra. Yily De Los Santos Explores How Body Contouring Offers Many Benefits
Dra. Yily De Los Santos Identifies the Physical and Mental Benefits of Body ContouringMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body contouring is used as a way to address skin and tissue following weight loss. In some instances, it can also help to improve the shape and tone of the body. Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains that there are a number of benefits to body contouring that goes beyond the basic physical enhancements.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos discusses that many people lose a certain amount of weight before visiting her. Then, during the consultation, they bring in photos of how they want their body to look. However, she explains that every body shape is unique, and some body shapes are going to be unrealistic for people to achieve.
The primary benefit of body contouring, Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains, is to ensure that the body loses all of the excess skin that is in place. This can lead to a person feeling more confident in their body. It is a mental and physical improvement for many.
Another benefit of body contouring is that it can address stubborn areas. Dra. Yily De Los Santos has seen many patients who have come in who have lost weight and who are on incredible fitness regimes. However, they still have one or two areas they cannot improve upon. This is when Dra. Yily De Los Santos will usually recommend body contouring as it can take care of several stubborn areas at the same time.
With the help of Dra. Yily De Los Santos, patients can look to safe techniques to improve their body image without going through drastic measures. Additionally, the results are long-lasting.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains that the most important part of body contouring is that patients have realistic expectations. When a person doesn’t understand what body contouring is or that they’re not going to get the exact results as a photo that they brought in, it can lead to being unhappy.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos has worked with a number of patients who have body dysmorphic disorder. While some patients immediately feel better after body contouring, others still find an imagined defect in their bodies. This is why she believes it is important to have a comprehensive consultation with patients. She looks for this mental disorder to ensure that patients know the kinds of results they are going to get.
While many patients have experienced mental and physical benefits from body contouring, the results vary. Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains that patients who have already lost weight and who want to improve the overall tone and shape of their body should explore body contouring. The first step starts with a consultation with a plastic surgeon to explore the options and get an understanding for what the before and after photos are going to look like.
