Athlete Joseph Harless of Johnson City Offers His Top Tips to Improve Your Free Throw Average
Athlete Joseph Harless of Johnson City offers his top tips for improving your free throw average.JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports are slowly entering the media again, following countless closures and cancellations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is one of the athletic associations in talks to resume its season in the coming months. In preparation for basketball to make its comeback, former college basketball player Joseph Harless of Johnson City is offering his top tips to improve your free throw average.
"The name 'free throw' makes free throw shooting sound like an easy task," Joseph Harless of Johnson City says. "However, it's so much more than a simple shot, and the pressure alone can be distracting enough to cause a miss."
Joseph Harless of Johnson City explains that a player must have a 75-percent free-throw average to be considered a good shooter. This means the player sinks three out of four shots. Now, free throw shooting is probably starting to sound more complicated. But Joseph Harless of Johnson City explains that mastering your shot is all about repetition.
"A free throw shooting routine is essential," Joseph Harless of Johnson City. "It doesn't matter if you dribble once, dribble four times, or wave to your family in the stands. What's important is that your routine is the same every time."
Joseph Harless of Johnson City states that a routine is essential because it helps you adjust to the free throw setting. Instead of running, playing defense, or jumping, you're standing completely still. Joseph Harless of Johnson City explains that the routine gives your mind and body a chance to settle and prepare for the shot.
Joseph Harless of Johnson City also describes that free throw shooting is one of the most mental parts of the game. The best option, Harless says, is to make your mind as blank as possible. Don't think about how many people are watching or how this could be the game-winning shot. Simply perform your routine and shoot the ball. He explains that free throw shots are more about muscle memory than anything else, and it's best to leave your mind out of it.
"Arguably the most important tip for improving your free throw average is to practice, practice, practice," Joseph Harless of Johnson City says. "Repetitively shooting free throws is the true way to improvement. That means you're going to have to practice outside of practice and outside of your scheduled basketball season."
Joseph Harless of Johnson City finishes by explaining that you don't need to be the best shooter on your team to be an outstanding free throw shooter. That's because so much of the skill is dependent on repetitive practice, routine, and muscle memory. According to Joseph Harless of Johnson City, the more identical free throws you shoot, the better you'll be.
