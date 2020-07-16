Governor Bullock Praises Montana Businesses for Stepping up in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today praised Montana companies for pivoting their normal operations to produce cloth face masks, 3D-printed face masks, face shields, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer, and reminded businesses that funding is available to help support masking up.

“Large and small Montana producers have stepped up in a big way to meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Bullock said. “As we ask Montanans to mask up, social distance and remain vigilant when it comes to sanitizing, you can also support Montana-made companies making products to keep our fellow Montanans safe.”

More than 75 Montana businesses have stepped up to make in-demand products and have adapted quickly through the support of the Montana Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Montana Manufacturing Extension Center (MMEC) at Montana State University. MMEC partners with and is funded through Commerce. Some of these companies have also received grant funds through the Montana Innovation or Business Stabilization programs created in response to the pandemic.

Businesses that need to purchase protective gear like masks and hand sanitizer may be eligible for reimbursement through the Montana Business Adaptation Program. Organizations may be reimbursed up to $5,000 for eligible expenses. Apply at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.

Going from making pedicabs to protective face shields like Bonner-based Coaster Cycles, or from making world-class Gortex fly fishing waders to sewn surgical gowns like Bozeman-based Simms Fishing – these Montana-made companies are doing what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sewn face masks:

3D Printed Face-masks:

Plastic Injection Molded Face-masks:

Plastic Face Shields:

Sanitize locally, too.

Here are some Montana businesses that are making hand sanitizer in state:

If you know of a local business making masks that’s not listed here, please email business@mt.gov to get them added to this list.