Industrial Hemp Commission to host public meeting via conference call July 21

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2020
Beth Farrell, agricultural program specialist NCDA&CS 919-707-3014
Industrial Hemp Commission to hold public meeting via conference call July 21
WHO/WHAT:
The Industrial Hemp Commission will hold a public meeting via conference call so Commission members can review and approve applications.
Tuesday, July 21 10 a.m.
Access to the conference call can be made at http://go.ncsu.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 1-929-205-6099 (U.S. toll) or 1-699-900-6833 (U.S. toll). The meeting ID is 948-7428-1003. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website or prompted for unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call.
|For N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission questions, contact Beth Farrell at 919-707-3014 or beth.farrell@ncagr.gov. For questions about the N.C. Industrial Hemp Program, go to www.ncagr.gov/hemp.
