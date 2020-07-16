Democrat Michael Weinstein for the Florida House Launches 30-Second Video Ahead of August Primary Election

Michael Weinstein, Democrat, for State House Democrat Michael Weinstein and Former President Barack Obama Michael Weinstein, Democrat, for State House

Weinstein discusses Democratic credentials, service and leadership to fight for Florida’s families, seniors and residents

I am excited about serving District 81 and representing our community. My campaign continues to focus on sharing my message with the voters, and about why I am the most qualified Democrat to serve.” — Democrat Michael Weinstein for State House

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Weinstein , Democratic candidate for State House District 81, today released a 30-second video to share his Democratic credentials, service and leadership with voters as part of his 2020 State House campaign.The 30-second video shares Michael’s family tradition of service, his long record of Democratic credentials and his commitment to fight for fairness, justice and equality. The ad also highlights that Michael is the only Democratic candidate running who lives in the District. Watch the ad here: https://www.weinsteinforstatehouse.com/a-family-tradition-of-service/ “I am excited about serving District 81 and representing our community. My campaign continues to focus on sharing my message with the voters, and about why I am the most qualified Democrat to serve. I have the experience and leadership to be an effective Legislator to get things done and move Florida forward,” Michael Weinstein stated.Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for fairness, justice and equality. Weinstein served our community as anAssistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served three terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. His grandfather Moses Weinstein was an advocate for justice and served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly. His father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge who fought for first responders and seniors. His mother Dr. Barbara Weinstein served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support families and children across South Florida. Michael’s brother is a President Barack Obama appointee to the Holocaust Museum.As State Representative, Weinstein will fight every day to ensure District 81 has a voice that reflects community values. He will get things done, pass meaningful legislation and bring home results for families, children and businesses.Weinstein’s campaign priorities include:* COVID-19 relief and recovery* Providing better jobs and living wages for all Floridians* Fixing the state’s broken unemployment system* Standing up against prejudice, racism and bigotry* Increasing funding for public schools* Investing in the environment and water quality* Passing common-sense gun safety reform* Expanding access to affordable quality health care* Fostering a stronger relationship between Florida and IsraelHouse District 81 is an open seat. Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.*Paid by Michael Weinstein, Democrat, for State House.

Democrat Michael Weinstein for the Florida House Launches 30-Second Video Ahead of August Primary Election