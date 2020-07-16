Governor Bullock Praises Montana Businesses for Stepping up in Producing PPE to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic
MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today praised Montana companies for pivoting their normal operations to produce cloth face masks, 3D-printed face masks, face shields, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer, and reminded businesses that funding is available to help support masking up.
“Large and small Montana producers have stepped up in a big way to meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Bullock said. “As we ask Montanans to mask up, social distance and remain vigilant when it comes to sanitizing, you can also support Montana-made companies making products to keep our fellow Montanans safe.”
More than 75 Montana businesses have stepped up to make in-demand products and have adapted quickly through the support of the Montana Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Montana Manufacturing Extension Center (MMEC) at Montana State University. MMEC partners with and is funded through Commerce. Some of these companies have also received grant funds through the Montana Innovation or Business Stabilization programs created in response to the pandemic.
Businesses that need to purchase protective gear like masks and hand sanitizer may be eligible for reimbursement through the Montana Business Adaptation Program. Organizations may be reimbursed up to $5,000 for eligible expenses. Apply at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.
Going from making pedicabs to protective face shields like Bonner-based Coaster Cycles, or from making world-class Gortex fly fishing waders to sewn surgical gowns like Bozeman-based Simms Fishing – these Montana-made companies are doing what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sewn face masks:
Red Ants Pants/Bearpaw Outfitters, White Sulfur Springs (200 cap/week)
ReCreate Designs, Polson (500 cap/week)
Glacier Clothing, Columbia Falls
Montana rugged Wear LLC, Harlowton
Montana Robe Company, Belgrade
Juanita Cole Crasco, Fort Belknap - Jcole_59524@yahoo.com
Rhonda Cromwell, Scobey - (406) 480-1828
Mudslinger Studios, Columbia Falls
Montana Linen Supply, Belgrade
DNA Embroidery, LLC, Greycliff
Gods Will Only Foundation Inc., Arlee
Lions Head Enterprise, Billings
BearPaw Outfitters, Billings - bearpawom@gmail.com
The Hamilton Group, Ltd., Columbia Falls
Think Local, Billings - thinklocal@hotmail.com
Noteworthy Paper & Press, Missoula
Masks for Heroes, Inc., Bozeman
3D-Printed Face Masks:
Montana Silversmiths, Columbus
Overgressed Geckos, Billings - Shawnjohansen505@gmail.com
Plastic Injection Molded Face Masks:
Diversified Plastics, Missoula
Creative Sales, Columbia Falls
Plastic Face Shields:
Devi's Frames Unlimited dba Frames Unlimited & Engraving, Libby
A Better Way of Life, Missoula
Lions Head Enterprise, Billings
Hand Sanitizer:
Montgomery Distillery, Missoula
Westslope Distillery, Hamilton
Spotted Bear Spirits, Whitefish
Farmhouse Candle Company, Hot Springs
Mountain Fresh, Belgrade - larryh@mountainfresh-llc.com
Infinite Beauty SMP LLC, Billings - infinitebeautypc1@gmail.com
Rattlesnake Creek Distillers, Missoula
Botanie Natural Soap Inc, Bonner
If you know of a local business making masks or other items to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is not listed here, please email business@mt.gov to get them added to this list.
