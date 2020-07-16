Generation Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Disposition of Common Shares of Major Precious Metals

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQX: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) announcing that it has disposed of 4,000,000 common shares (the “Disposed Shares”) of Major Precious Metals Corp. (“MPM”) through a secondary market private share purchase transaction. Prior to the disposition, the Company beneficially owned and controlled, 12,600,000 common shares of MPM. Following the disposition of the Disposed Shares, the Company beneficially owns and controls, 8,600,000 common shares of MPM representing approximately 7.70% of MPM’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis.



