Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,380 in the last 365 days.

Generation Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Disposition of Common Shares of Major Precious Metals

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQX: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) announcing that it has disposed of 4,000,000 common shares (the “Disposed Shares”) of Major Precious Metals Corp. (“MPM”) through a secondary market private share purchase transaction. Prior to the disposition, the Company beneficially owned and controlled, 12,600,000 common shares of MPM. Following the disposition of the Disposed Shares, the Company beneficially owns and controls, 8,600,000 common shares of MPM representing approximately 7.70% of MPM’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 640-2934
(416) 567-2440
jlevy@genmining.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Generation Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Disposition of Common Shares of Major Precious Metals

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.