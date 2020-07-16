Green Plains to Further Increase FCC and USP Grade Alcohol Capacity

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced its subsidiary, Green Plains Wood River LLC has installed a separate 25 million gallon facility engineered and constructed by ICM, Inc. to produce FCC Grade alcohol for domestic and export markets and expects to upgrade the production process to produce USP Grade alcohol over the next four to six months.



“Leveraging our operational expertise from our decades of experience at Green Plains York, we were able to quickly enhance our production capabilities at Wood River, further demonstrating our continued commitment to help meet the increased customer demand for high purity alcohol, a key ingredient in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “This facility was a fully constructed system to mimic our quality at York and allows us to provide our customers with additional high-quality alcohol, distilled specifically for consumer and industrial markets.”

When complete, the upgrade to USP at Wood River will bring Green Plains’ total USP production capacity to approximately 75 million gallons per year. FCC grade alcohol meeting FDA specifications is available immediately.

“The transformation of Wood River to a modern biorefinery continues, as this new facility combined with the significant drop in operating costs per gallon from our Project 24 initiative squarely puts this location as one of the best in class ethanol plants in the industry today,” added Becker. “This project was not just a small change to meet minimum quality standards as others have done, but was designed and constructed to ensure our product has longevity in customer supply chains and consumer products.”

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

