Retrophin to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced it will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in numbers: +1 (855) 219-9219 (U.S.) or +1 (315) 625-6891 (International)
Confirmation code: 6024625
Live webcast: Retrophin.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, July 30, 2020 to 7:30 p.m. ET, August 6, 2020. The replay number is +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), confirmation code 6024625.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring sparsentan, a product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including partnerships with leaders in patient advocacy and government research to identify potential therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome, conditions with no approved treatment options. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam®, Thiola® and Thiola EC®.

Retrophin.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA                                           
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                                                 
IR@retrophin.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


