Advance Notice of Second Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Friday, July 31 at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

Financial information, including the earnings release, will be released before markets open on Friday, July 31st. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the Partnership’s website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the “2020 Second Quarter Financial Results” link in the “Events & Conference” section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Partnership’s website following the event.

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas (the “Partnership”), owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership’s assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to (i) transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and (ii) deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership’s assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

For more information on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit www.shellmidstreampartners.com.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.

