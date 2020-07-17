Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,398 in the last 365 days.

President and Attorney General Reach Out to Book Author

Author of the Non-Fiction Book, Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground was Surprised to Hear From President Trump and Attorney General Barr

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Hills Criminal Underground is a non-fiction book about criminal activity taking place on Capitol Hill. Richard Lawless, the books author spent three years working with whistleblowers from the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Central Intelligence Agency. The author claims to have uncovered a Mafia style protection racket where senior United States Senators are selling "Justice" to the highest bidders. President Trump reached out to the Author to confirm that he knows about this and that "everyone is involved". In a recent post by Attorney General Barr, the AG recommended that "Every American Read this Book.

This is what William Barr had to say about the book:

"The author has done an outstanding job of dissecting all of the components of a criminal organization. His research has help define what is broken within the Department of Justice and our Regulatory Agencies. By hard work and sheer determination the Author was able to show how our most senior Elected Officials misuse their influence with the DOJ to raise campaign contributions by selling "justice" to the highest bidders. This book is a "must read" for anyone concerned about our democracy."

The books publishers have now listed the book with Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Interested parties can view the books excellent reviews at Amazon Books, Barnes and Noble or Goodreads, where the Attorney General has posted his comments.

Richard Lawless
Author
+1 951-440-5230
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

President and Attorney General Reach Out to Book Author

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.