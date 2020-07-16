Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Among NFL's Top Earners in Royalties and Marketing

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley, who checked in at No. 5 overall, earned $2.34 million in marketing and royalties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFLPA filed this week with the Department of Labor their annual marketing and royalties report and interestingly, and surprisingly, former quarterback Peyton Manning earned the top slot, collecting a respectable $3.35 million in the year ending February 29,20. That's a fairly big sum of money for someone who's not performing; he is the only retired player like that to reach the top 10.

Although retired quarterback from the New York Giants, Eli Manning, did not crack the top 10, in his final season he earned $621,000 in group licensing, which was nearly double what he had earned a year before. Other prominent players in the top ten include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who came in at No. 2 for a cumulative earnings of $2.99 million, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who collected $2.78 million which was sufficient enough to get through No. 3 overall.

Barkley became top-earning non-quarterback and the only running back to be in the top 10. Barkley is a legend in the making as this was not the only top 10 he came in for in 2020. In a report for ESPN+, a collective of 50 executives of the league consisting of coaches, scouts and athletes were challenged to rate the Top 10 players in the whole league in 11 different positions for the 2020 season. One player was rated as the greatest in football when it came to running backs, Saquon Barkley, who edged out Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his nearly unlimited big-play potential and subsequent effect on rival defenses. It seems that Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley continue to be almost equals and compared. But, as of now it seems Barkley has the upper hand.