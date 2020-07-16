Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey President Participates in Expert Panel

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) president, Michael Pesce, PCAM®, recently served as an expert panelist for a Community Associations Institute (CAI) COVID-19 webinar.

The webinar was designed to share resources and essential information with community association leaders. The webinar was also intended to help participants navigate the impact of COVID-19 on their homeowner’s associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives. Alongside panelists Elina Gilbert, a College of Community Association Lawyer (CCAL) fellow from Altitude Law, and Daniel Miske, a CCAL fellow from Husch Blackwell, Mr. Pesce discussed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID guidelines and offered guidance for shared or congregate housing, pets, pools, and spas. The expert panel was moderated by Dawn Bauman, CAI’s senior vice president, government and public affairs. For the first portion of the webinar, the panel answered ten predetermined, frequently asked questions regarding CDC guidelines before opening the rest of the webinar up to a live question and answer portion.

Webinar participants received first access to CAI’s new “Healthy Communities” guide, which provides practical advice and best practices for community association leaders in a COVID-19 world. The guide offers recommendations, like communicating regularly and appropriately with residents, protecting common areas, preventing the spread in pools and other water amenities, protecting pets, maintaining safe business operations, and understanding water safety.

“While we know that residents everywhere are eager to get back to their routines after months of social distancing and limiting their contact with others, we want to guide community association board members in a safe transition to normal community operations,” stated Michael Pesce, CMC NJ president. “It is our goal as industry leaders to offer our expertise to community boards as they make critical decisions that will impact their residents.”

CLICK HERE to view the webinar

CLICK HERE to access the CAI’s Healthy Communities Guide

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com