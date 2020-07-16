Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares Three-for-Two Stock Split and Regular Quarterly Dividend With a 50% Increase in Cash Payout

Reports highest operating income for any quarter in Company history

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wis., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 19.4% improvement in net income to $18.1 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $15.2 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, net income improved 10.8% to $31.9 million, or 58 cents per diluted share, from $28.7 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

Marten Transport also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a three-for-two stock split of the company’s common stock and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock. The stock split, while maintaining the current quarterly cash dividend amount per share, effectively increases the cash payout to stockholders by 50%.

       
  Operating Results Comparison    
       
          Percentage   Percentage  
          Increase   Increase  
          Three Months   Six Months  
          Ended   Ended  
          June 30,   June 30,  
          2020 vs. 2019   2020 vs. 2019  
                       
  Operating revenue         0.1 %   4.8 %  
                       
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges         4.7 %   7.4 %  
                       
  Operating income         26.6
 %   14.9
 %  
                       
  Net income         19.4 %   10.8
 %  
     

Operating revenue improved to $212.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $212.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, and improved 4.8% to $431.0 million for the first six months of 2020 from $411.1 million for the first six months of 2019. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 4.7% to $194.0 million for the 2020 quarter from $185.4 million for the 2019 quarter, and improved 7.4% to $387.4 million for the first six months of 2020 from $360.8 million for the first six months of 2019. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $18.3 million for the 2020 quarter from $26.7 million for the 2019 quarter and decreased to $43.6 million for the first six months of 2020 from $50.3 million for the first six months of 2019 due to significantly lower fuel prices.

Operating income improved 26.6% to a record $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. This quarter’s operating income was the highest for any quarter in Marten’s history, and was also a record excluding a $3.0 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, benefit from reduced net fuel expense as a percentage of revenue from the second quarter of 2019 to 2020. Operating income improved 14.9% to $43.3 million for the first six months of 2020 from $37.7 million for the first six months of 2019.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.1% for the second quarter of 2020 from 90.6% for the second quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.0% from 89.2%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.0% for the first six months of 2020 from 90.8% for the first six months of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 88.8% from 89.6%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “To each of our over 4,100 talented, hard-working drivers, maintenance personnel and employees across all functions and regions, you should be extremely proud of the strong results that you consistently drive, and of the record operating income in the second quarter that you earned. I sure am. Within an environment of significantly fluctuating customer freight volumes, we improved our Truckload miles per tractor by 4.8% over the second quarter of 2019 through our adaptive, continual redeployment of our drivers to match the changing freight demand by lane while minimizing empty miles. We plan on pursuing profitable growth opportunities in the second half of this year. We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America.”

“I am also pleased to announce this stock split which reflects our continued strong financial condition. The increased number of outstanding shares should increase trading activity, or float, in our common stock while our stockholders benefit from the 50% increase in our quarterly dividend cash payout.”

The three-for-two stock split of the company’s common stock will be effected in the form of a stock dividend payable on August 13, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2020. Holders of the company’s common stock will receive an additional one-half share for each outstanding share of common stock held as of the record date. The stock split will increase the number of outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 55.1 million to approximately 82.7 million shares.

The regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock will be payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020. This is Marten’s 41st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $93.6 million in cash dividends, including special dividends totaling $52.1 million in 2019 and 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in 2010. 

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and current expectations concerning future payment of dividends. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2020     2019  
       (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 75,323     $ 31,461  
Receivables:                
     Trade, net     83,854       90,712  
     Other     12,639       11,055  
Prepaid expenses and other     22,906       20,938  
     Total current assets     194,722       154,166  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     920,608       904,237  
Accumulated depreciation     (276,412 )     (263,843 )
     Net property and equipment     644,196       640,394  
Other noncurrent assets     1,916       2,026  
          Total assets   $ 840,834     $ 796,586  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 26,176     $ 22,917  
Insurance and claims accruals     35,834       31,729  
Accrued and other current liabilities     25,569
       21,680  
     Total current liabilities     87,579
       76,326  
Deferred income taxes     123,285       122,022  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     572       649  
     Total liabilities     211,436
       198,997  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 55,107,805 shares at June 30, 2020, and 54,703,466 shares at December 31, 2019, issued and outstanding     551       547  
Additional paid-in capital     83,816       79,465  
Retained earnings     545,031       517,577  
     Total stockholders’ equity     629,398       597,589  
          Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 840,834     $ 796,586  
                 
                 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information)     2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Operating revenue   $ 212,384     $ 212,090     $ 431,030     $ 411,113  
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits     73,476       68,613       146,237       132,137  
Purchased transportation     36,165       38,668       76,610       76,917  
Fuel and fuel taxes     20,868       30,952       49,165       58,629  
Supplies and maintenance     11,833       11,502       24,061       22,623  
Depreciation     25,972       23,462       51,399       46,005  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,615       2,438       5,254       4,771  
Insurance and claims     11,633       9,862       23,917       19,737  
Communications and utilities     1,977       1,950       3,962       3,900  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (2,216 )     (1,230 )     (3,771 )     (2,778 )
Other     4,805       5,929       10,908       11,495  
                                 
Total operating expenses     187,128       192,146       387,742
       373,436  
                                 
Operating income     25,256
       19,944       43,288
       37,677  
                                 
Other     (13 )     (395 )     (110 )     (673 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     25,269
       20,339       43,398
       38,350  
                                 
Income taxes expense     7,135
       5,149       11,546
       9,614  
                                 
Net income   $ 18,134     $ 15,190     $ 31,852
     $ 28,736  
                                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.33     $ 0.28     $ 0.58
     $ 0.53  
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.33     $ 0.28     $ 0.58
     $ 0.52  
                                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.04     $ 0.03     $ 0.08     $ 0.06  
                                 
                                 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2020 vs. 2019     2020 vs. 2019  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 85,966     $ 83,215     $ 2,751       3.3 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     8,234       12,807       (4,573 )     (35.7 )
Total Truckload revenue     94,200       96,022       (1,822 )     (1.9 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     67,076       56,160       10,916       19.4  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     8,351       10,850       (2,499 )     (23.0 )
Total Dedicated revenue     75,427       67,010       8,417       12.6  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     18,542       17,527       1,015       5.8  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     1,759       3,076       (1,317 )     (42.8 )
Total Intermodal revenue     20,301       20,603       (302 )     (1.5 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     22,456       28,455       (5,999 )     (21.1 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 212,384     $ 212,090     $ 294       0.1 %
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 11,036
     $ 8,045     $ 2,991
       37.2 %
Dedicated     11,452
       7,700       3,752
       48.7
  
Intermodal     954       1,536       (582 )     (37.9 )
Brokerage     1,814       2,663       (849 )     (31.9 )
Total operating income   $ 25,256
     $ 19,944     $ 5,312
       26.6
 %
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     88.3 %     91.6 %                
Dedicated     84.8       88.5                  
Intermodal     95.3       92.5                  
Brokerage     91.9       90.6                  
Consolidated operating ratio     88.1 %     90.6 %                
 
 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Six Months     Six Months     Six Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2020 vs. 2019     2020 vs. 2019  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 169,823     $ 163,382     $ 6,441       3.9 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     19,509       24,362       (4,853 )     (19.9 )
Total Truckload revenue     189,332       187,744       1,588       0.8  
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     131,235       105,084       26,151       24.9  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     19,229       19,651       (422 )     (2.1 )
Total Dedicated revenue     150,464       124,735       25,729       20.6  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     39,136       37,282       1,854       5.0  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     4,845       6,292       (1,447 )     (23.0 )
Total Intermodal revenue     43,981       43,574       407       0.9  
                                 
Brokerage revenue     47,253       55,060       (7,807 )     (14.2 )
                                 
     Total operating revenue   $ 431,030     $ 411,113     $ 19,917       4.8 %
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 17,821     $ 15,600     $ 2,221
       14.2
 %
Dedicated     19,985       13,215       6,770
       51.2
  
Intermodal     2,260       3,930       (1,670 )     (42.5 )
Brokerage     3,222       4,932       (1,710 )     (34.7 )
Total operating income   $ 43,288
     $ 37,677     $ 5,611       14.9
 %
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     90.6 %     91.7 %                
Dedicated     86.7       89.4                  
Intermodal     94.9       91.0                  
Brokerage     93.2       91.0                  
Consolidated operating ratio     90.0 %     90.8 %                
 
 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 94,200     $ 96,022     $ 189,332     $ 187,744  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,829     $ 3,876     $ 3,821     $ 3,867  
Average tractors(1)     1,727       1,652       1,710       1,634  
Average miles per trip     557       532       558       546  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     10.9 %     11.1 %     11.0 %     11.2 %
Total miles (in thousands)     42,833       39,077       83,872       76,313  
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 75,427     $ 67,010     $ 150,464     $ 124,735  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,314     $ 3,460     $ 3,309     $ 3,424  
Average tractors(1)     1,557       1,248       1,525       1,187  
Average miles per trip     307       314       306       318  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     0.8 %     0.7 %     0.8 %     0.7 %
Total miles (in thousands)     33,174       27,198       64,710       50,841  
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 20,301     $ 20,603     $ 43,981     $ 43,574  
Loads     8,693       8,430       18,430       17,681  
Average tractors     98       81       99       84  
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 22,456     $ 28,455     $ 47,253     $ 55,060  
Loads     15,280       16,185       31,388       31,451  
                                 
At June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019:                                
Total tractors(1)     3,313       3,047                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.8       1.9                  
Total trailers     5,364       5,437                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     2.7       2.6                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.6       1.8                  

   

    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 60,587     $ 37,473     $ 104,067     $ 75,101  
Net cash (used for) investing activities     (22,558 )     (39,034 )     (59,190 )     (45,770 )
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities     1,158       (1,173 )     (1,015 )     (3,302 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     55,018       54,616       54,914       54,585  
Diluted     55,422       55,081       55,345       55,055  

     

(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 124 and 55 tractors as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

Primary Logo

Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares Three-for-Two Stock Split and Regular Quarterly Dividend With a 50% Increase in Cash Payout

