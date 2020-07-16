PennDOT Places Speed Display Sign in Bradford Township

Clearfield, PA – Motorists traveling through Bradford Township, Clearfield County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 322 near the intersection of Route 970. The sign will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving. The sign faces westbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit in this area of Route 322 is 45 miles per hour.

The sign was placed Monday and will remain in its location for up to four weeks. It will then be turned to face eastbound traffic for an additional four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2019.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.penndot.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #