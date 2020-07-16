Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webcast

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its second quarter 2020 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (International). The conference call will be available for replay through August 6th by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 4963578. The conference call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed at Westwood's website, westwoodgroup.com, under the Investor Relations tab.





Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts





Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837





Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.



Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in three distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset and Emerging Markets Equity. To meet the full range of investors’ financial needs, access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Boston, Houston and Toronto.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Terry Forbes (214) 756-6900