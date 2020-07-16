NNSA project team recognized with Department of Energy’s Project Management Achievement Award

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) is pleased to announce that the Low Level Liquid Waste Project at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) has been received the Department’s Project Management Achievement Award.

The award commends the Low Level Liquid Waste Project Team for delivering a state-of-the-art facility that will meet mission need to treat radioactive low level liquid waste for the next several decades. As a result of the perseverance, attention to detail, and focus on cost and schedule outcomes, the project team was able to overcome logistical hurdles and initial performance issues to successfully deliver the project in a safe and effective manner.

While presenting the award to the Project Team during her visit to LANL, NNSA Administrator Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty remarked, “Eric Trujillo and his team have encountered more than a few significant technical and logistical challenges during the Low Level Liquid Waste Project development. Yet by building a strong, dedicated integrated team and through his effective leadership, Eric and his team successfully completed this critical project in a safe and effective manner. Eric and his team epitomize what we mean when we say the Nuclear Security Enterprise’s greatest asset is our people, and are part of the reason why I’m so optimistic about NNSA's next 20 years."

The project included the design and construction of a single-story reinforced concrete building, approximately 8,000 square feet, to house the processing equipment for treating up to 5 million liters of low level liquid waste per year. The project team includes NNSA Federal Project Director Eric Trujillo; NNSA Contracting Officer Robert Poole; LANS Project Manager Rebecca Spiva; and LANL Operations Manager LLW Alvin Aragon.

Click here to learn more about NNSA’s Acquisition and Project Management.