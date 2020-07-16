2020 Great Kanawha River Cleanup canceled due to COVID-19

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (July 16, 2020) – The 31st annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which normally takes place the first Saturday in September, helps clean up sites along the Kanawha River such as Winfield Beach, the South Charleston boat ramp, and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris.

Last year’s cleanup saw 133 volunteers spend a total of 290 hours to help remove 3.5 tons of litter and 361 tires from six sites along the Kanawha River and its tributaries.

The event is expected to resume in 2021.

