Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Registering a CAGR of 50.37% By 2026: Global Survey Report, COVID-19 Impacts Companies Profiles NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market . The study provides an overview of current statistics and future predictions of the market. The study highlights a detailed assessment of the Market and displays market sizing trends by revenue & volume (if applicable), current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data.



The Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Research Report assembles data collected from different regulatory organizations to assess the growth of the segments. In addition, the study also appraises the global market on the basis of topography. It reviews the macro- and microeconomic features influencing the growth of the in each region. Various methodological tools are used to analyze the growth of the worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 54.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for reducing the healthcare cost is the major factor for the growth in this market.

Prominent Key Players –Covered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM

Google

Microsoft

General Vision

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Medtronic

CloudMedx Inc.

Imagia Cybernetics Inc.

Precision Health Intelligence, LLC.

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

A complete value chain of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is presented in the research report. It is associated with the review of the downstream and upstream components of the market. The market is bifurcated on the basis of the categories of products and customer application segments. The market analysis demonstrates the expansion of each segment of the global market. The research report assists the user in taking a decisive step that will be a milestone in developing and expanding their businesses in the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.

How Does This Market Insights Help?

Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market” and its commercial landscape

Key Pointers Covered in the Industry Trends and Forecast to

Market Size Market New Sales Volumes Market Replacement Sales Volumes Installed Base Market By Brands Market Procedure Volumes Market Product Price Analysis Market Healthcare Outcomes Regulatory Framework and Changes Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Market Shares in different regions Recent Developments for Market Competitors Market upcoming applications Market innovators study

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

In conclusion, the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

