CNH Industrial Announces 2020 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announced the winners of the 2020 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards for North America.

The annual Student Achievement Awards Program recognizes children of CNH Industrial’s employees for their academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities and community service. The program highlights the Company’s commitment to promoting education, investing into talent, and giving back to the community. Started in 1996, it is open to students who have graduated in the previous year with a high school diploma, an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree, and is offered in all countries where CNH Industrial has a significant presence. Since its inception, monetary awards have been granted to more than 40,000 students worldwide.

The award presentation for the winning students in North America and their families had to be cancelled due to the current COVID-19 crisis. Instead CNH Industrial senior executives delivered a special video message to all winners congratulating them and praising them for their commitment, dedication and passion.

Lady Heywood, Chairperson and Acting CEO, CNH Industrial, “I congratulate you, on behalf of the entire CNH Industrial family, for your exceptional skills and passion for learning. You - and your parents - can be very proud of your achievements and the hard work and commitment which stands behind them. Your drive to learn, grow and have a positive impact on your local communities is truly inspirational. Many congratulations to all of you!”

Brad Crews, Acting General Manager North America, CNH Industrial, “The level of applicants we received for the Student Achievement Awards Program was beyond exceptional. We were impressed with the students’ exemplary academic achievements and their extracurricular activities, volunteerism and personal commitment to local communities.”

The 17 winners of the North America region were selected from a group of highly qualified high school and college graduates for their outstanding academic accomplishments, as well as their participation in extracurricular initiatives and contributions to their community. The winners are:





Bachelor’s Degree Category

Bianca Clarice, daughter of Irene Santiago (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada)

Trevor Steiner, son of Peter Steiner (Racine, WI)

Tristan Steiner, son of Peter Steiner (Racine, WI)

Associate’s Degree Category

Noah Clark, son of Kelly Sorvala (Racine, WI)

High School Category

Sophia Cass, daughter of Timothy Cass (Racine, WI)

Sophia Curriel, daughter of Marco A. Curriel (Benson, MN)

Eva Jacobsthal, daughter of Eric M. Jacobsthal (Burr Ridge, IL)

David James, son of James Thannikary (Burr Ridge, IL)

Jadyn James, son of Nicole L. James (Racine, WI)

Isaac Mata, son of Letisha Knight (Burr Ridge, IL)

Chad Meeder, son of Daniel Meeder (Foley, AL)

Garen Middleton, son of Jeffrey Middleton (New Holland, PA)

Madeline Pawlak, daughter of Michael Pawlak (Racine, WI)

Connor Rasch, son of Scott Rasch (Racine, WI)

Madeline Stallings, daughter of William Stallings (Benson, MN)

Elizabeth Talley, daughter of Christopher Talley (Burlington, IA)

Megan Woods, daughter of Scott Woods (Grand Island, NE)





CNH Industrial has 12 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 8,500 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells ‘machines for work’ and is present in all major markets worldwide, giving it a unique competitive position.





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com





