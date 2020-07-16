DOE Begins Acquisition Planning for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) Operations Acquisition

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Request for Information (RFI)/Sources Sought notice for operation of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) Operations Acquisition in New Mexico.

The DOE Office of Environmental Management is currently in the acquisition planning phase for a new contract the WIPP Operations Acquisition. This RFI solicits input, via capability statements, from potential offerors with the specialized capabilities necessary to meet all of the major elements of scope for the upcoming competitive procurement.

The purpose of this acquisition is to provide services at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) and to implement the DOE’s National Transuranic Waste program (NTP) among other requirements. The majority of this work will be conducted at Carlsbad, New Mexico, the WIPP Site located approximately 32 miles from Carlsbad, and at various DOE generator sites.

The capability statements will provide DOE feedback from contractors and other interested parties regarding possible alternative approaches for the major elements of scope, as well as insight into potential contracting alternatives without affecting safety and achieving steady-state operations.

The final contract type, period of performance, amount of funding, and set-aside possibilities will be determined through the acquisition planning process and the responses to the RFI.

Additional information is available at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/WIPPcontract/.