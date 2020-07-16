Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,373 in the last 365 days.

"Mask Up America" Campaign Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spreading fast in many states across the country, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today launched the national "Mask Up America" education and awareness campaign to urge all Americans to wear a mask while in public to help stop the spread of the virus. Jane Rosenthal, producer and CEO Tribeca Enterprises, produced the series of spots with Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow. Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, Ellen Pompeo and Jeffrey Wright used their voices and talent to promote the message and increase awareness. Creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day New York assisted with the logo and branding development.

 

"New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here - that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another," Governor Cuomo said. "We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics. In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices - I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America."

 

The campaign includes a series of eight TV public service announcements, the first two of which are available today. All of the PSAs will be available in partnership with the Ad Council for use by broadcast and digital media outlets. The PSAs will air in donated media time and space throughout the country.

 

Lisa Sherman, President & CEO of the Ad Council, said, "With cases of the virus continuing to rise across the country, we are proud to partner with Governor Cuomo's office on this critical message and inspire all Americans to wear face coverings."

 

The eight 30-second television spots, which will be rolled out throughout the month of July, include:

1. "You Have My Respect"

2. "Join the Battle"

3. "Come On, America"

4. "For the Love Of"

5. "An Easy Lift"

6. "Face Facts" 

7. "It's Your Shift"

8. "Show Some Love"

 

Several of the spots will be available in both English and Spanish versions, and will also be available for radio.

You just read:

"Mask Up America" Campaign Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.