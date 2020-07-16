BC sets reduction targets to 2030 for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard
20% reduction target leads Canada’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuel use
BC has long led Canadian efforts to fight climate change, and the BC LCFS has been a standout success in its portfolio of climate action policies.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Columbia government continues to be a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels. On July 15, 2020, the province published new regulatory rates under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) requiring fuel suppliers to reduce average carbon intensity of fuels by 1.09% annually, starting in 2020. By 2030, fuels supplied in BC will be 20% below emissions intensity in 2010.
— Ian Thomson, ABFC President
“We applaud British Columbia taking action to address carbon pollution in transportation fuels,” stated ABFC President, Ian Thomson. “BC has long led Canadian efforts to fight climate change, and the BC LCFS has been a standout success in its portfolio of climate action policies.”
The BC LCFS was established by the Campbell government in 2008 and implemented in 2013, following delays over opposition by fossil fuel suppliers. The first phase targeted 10% reductions from 2010 to 2020. In 2016, the Clark government’s ‘Climate Leadership Plan’ proposed to expand the target to 15% by 2030. Following the 2017 election and further climate action consultation, the Horgan government released the CleanBC plan in December 2018, which established the 20% by 2030 target. Since 2010, the BC RFS and LCFS have avoided over 10 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, making it “one of the most successful emission reduction policies.” (source: BC LCFS website) In the CleanBC framework, the 2030 LCFS is forecast to reduce annual transport emissions by 4 million tonnes per year, making it the single, most effective action in the plan. Implementing the 20% by 2030 target now aligns BC with California and Oregon’s low carbon fuel regulations, continuing coordinated action on transport emissions across the Pacific Coast Collaborative region.
“Climate policies in BC are a bi-partisan issue,” noted Ian Thomson. “And, while the regulatory renewal process for the BC LCFS took 5 years, implementing the new reduction schedule establishes an important market signal to 2030. A well-designed LCFS is one of the foundational policies to secure market access and reduce risks for clean fuel investors. Clean fuel and cleantech companies are focusing investment interest on British Columbia for good reasons - the CleanBC plan is a blueprint for a green economic recovery and strong, resilient clean growth to support good paying, stable jobs and the province’s rural and resource communities.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and non-fossil synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Advanced Biofuels Canada
+1 604-947-0040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter