SocialCode Splits Into Two Separate Companies, Focusing on Accelerating Brand Growth Through Full-Service Agency Operations + Innovative Technology Solutions 

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SocialCode announced it’s splitting into two separate companies, allowing both to scale more quickly, capitalize on key opportunities in the market and seamlessly solve for brands’ biggest challenges, present and future.



SocialCode, which will remain under the same name, will grow as an even stronger performance marketing agency and provide cross-channel digital media, creative, and analytics services. The revamped company will continue to employ its industry-leading data driven approach and technology to drive exceptional performance and insights for clients across social, programmatic, video, audio and marketplaces.

SocialCode’s Audience Intelligence Platform (AIP) will be relaunched as a standalone software company under the new name, Decile. Decile harnesses the power of customer data to deliver business intelligence and customer insights to help its brand partners grow profitably.

Drew Kraemer, currently president of solutions at Socialcode, will step into the CEO role at SocialCode, replacing Laura O’Shaughnessy, founder and longtime CEO of SocialCode. Cary Lawrence, who Co-Founded SocialCode, will serve as CEO of Decile. Both Decile and SocialCode will remain wholly owned by Graham Holdings Company.

“I am honored to have worked with such an incredibly talented team and wholeheartedly believe in the work that SocialCode and Decile are doing with clients,” said Laura O’Shaughnessy, Co-Founder and former CEO. “Passing the torch to these two incredible leaders is a bittersweet moment, but I am thrilled to cheer and support every step of the way.”

This is the latest evolution for SocialCode which has, over the last decade, grown and shifted as the marketing ecosystem has advanced, always in the pursuit of helping its clients thrive. SocialCode has recently made additional key hires to lead expanded capabilities including programmatic media, data and analytics, and added new platform capabilities both through internal growth and acquisition; the creation of CodeCreative , a full-service creative discipline and CodeAudio , an end-to-end solution for digital audio advertising, which will both remain intact under the new SocialCode entity.

“As I step into this new role, I do so with focus, humility, and an excitement for the new direction of the organization,” said Drew Kraemer, CEO of SocialCode. “We are transforming this company to be the digital agency of the future that gets clients to success, faster. A company that is built to drive measurable business impact for our clients, by uniquely leveraging media, creative, and analytics to help brands reach their customers throughout the digital ecosystem.”

ABOUT SOCIALCODE

SocialCode is a digital marketing partner that combines media expertise, audience data, marketplace strategy, and creative solutions to drive superior performance for disruptor brands and Fortune 500 leaders alike. SocialCode was the first Facebook Ads API partner, and has led the industry in digital-first marketing for more than a decade. Today, SocialCode manages digital advertising for global brands across the world’s largest platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn, TikTok and emerging channels like podcasting and OTT. For more information, visit socialcode.com .

ABOUT DECILE

Formerly SocialCode’s Audience Intelligence Platform (AIP), Decile is a software company that harnesses the power of customer data to deliver business intelligence and customer insights to help its brand partners grow profitably.

