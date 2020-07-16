East and West Coast Women In Business Partner To Prevent Customers From Leaving Over Nine Billion Dollars On The Table

Dorcia Carrillo Headshot Karin McKercher Headshot Jessica Senecal Headshot

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorcia Carrillo, Esq., a Westchester County lawyer based in White Plains, New York, has joined forces with Portland, Oregon start-up Twenty2 Group as a strategic advisor. Twenty2 Group is a woman-owned business that provides technology companies with tools, training, and personalized touch to improve the enterprise sales contracting process and close deals faster. This streamlined process ensures enterprise technology customers snag some of the $9 Billion in annual revenue left on the table due to inefficient contracting practices. Carrillo joined Twenty2 Group in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, and immediately upon joining, she has helped customers thrive, even in the middle of this global pandemic.

Carrillo is the Founder and Managing Attorney of the Law Office of Dorcia Carrillo, which specializes in technology transactions and international trade services. Before starting her practice, Carrillo worked for United Technologies Corporation, where she gained experience with manufacturing and technology operations and supported engineering and procurement functions by drafting technical assistance and manufacturing license agreements. Carrillo takes a holistic approach with each client and takes the time to understand the business impact of every provision of every deal.

"I really enjoy collaborating with Dorcia, who has a wickedly brilliant mind and a sort of Zen-like pragmatism," said Karin McKercher, CEO and Co-Founder of Twenty2 Group. "Dorcia and I have very similar experience negotiating transactions for enterprise buyers, although our experience has been with different Fortune 100 companies. The combination makes for a rich data set we can offer sellers who want to close their enterprise sales faster."

Using their combined experience in navigating through contracts and negotiations, Twenty2 Group has developed a more affordable and simplified sales contracting process for companies selling enterprise software services to get through the sales agreement negotiations while avoiding protracted delays, rising costs, and deals falling apart. McKercher has 20 years working with early stage technology companies and more than six years providing high-volume negotiations for Fortune 100 companies closing agreements worth millions of dollars in cumulative transaction value each year. Jessica Senecal, Co-Founder, and VP of Customer Experience, rounds out the Twenty2 Group team by developing and implementing strategies to ensure positive customer experience and growth of their brand.

Twenty2 Group has translated their traditional law firm experience to a more business-centric model. With their Frictionless Close™ services, their customers can shave weeks off sales agreement negotiations, a contracting process that, under traditional models, often takes as many 12 weeks. Twenty2 Group believes Frictionless Close™ services can improve revenue by as much as 9%. Adopting a less legal, more business model allows their customers to improve their bottom line by reducing the need for legal services and enables C-suite executives to devote more time to their company's strategic growth. By avoiding the often-confusing legalese and reducing the need for legal teams, Twenty2 Group customers can now close deals faster and more frequently, which is especially critical in this economic downturn due to COVID-19.

But, despite Twenty2 Group being founded by lawyers with an emphasis on helping enterprise software sellers eliminate the need for lawyers, Twenty2 Group realizes it’s inevitable their customers may come up against especially challenging buyers, feel the need to have legal representation on especially critical sales, or want to augment their sales team with individuals focused on managing the contracting process. For those situations, Twenty2 Group offers legal services on a subscription model through its affiliate company, Twenty2 Law.

In addition to the company’s growth, Twenty2 Group is also excited to roll out the new complimentary Friction & Risk Assessment to help businesses identify factors that are slowing down deals. This assessment includes reviewing standard software sales, agreements, a report that identifies challenges, advice on reducing friction, and a private Slack channel for questions on the assessment and contract review process. To learn more about Twenty2 Group or receive your complimentary Friction & Risk Assessment, please visit www.twenty2.group or call (833) 760-0307.

About Twenty2 Group: Twenty2 Group is a lean organization providing value-based enterprise sales contracting solutions to help software sellers increase their deal velocity by reducing inefficiencies caused by bad form agreements, bad or slow advice, and an absence of effective policies and procedures governing the sales contracting cycle. Twenty2 offers a market-driven process based on thousands of data points gathered from its teams vast experience negotiating and making high volumes of SaaS deals for Fortune 100 companies.