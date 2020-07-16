Paul Krugman on Zombie ideas and Economic Recovery

Nobel Laureate, Paul Krugman, is optimistic about a rapid economic recovery but worries about what lies ahead in the coming months. (Yadin Xolalpa sun/Newscom)

There are many facets of the IMF's work that people don't often hear about, one is capacity development; helping governments strengthen their ability to make good policy decisions and to implement them. Nobel Laureate, Paul Krugman was invited by the Institute for Capacity Development to share his insight into where the economy stands now in the context of the global pandemic; his thoughts on what an economic recovery might look like and what policies may help it along. Professor Krugman joined me after his IMF presentation to talk about the current crisis and how zombie ideas–the topic of his latest book, might hinder the economic recovery.

Transcript

Paul Krugman is Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and author of Arguing With Zombies