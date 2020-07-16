Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,383 in the last 365 days.

Paul Krugman on Zombie ideas and Economic Recovery

Paul Krugman on Zombie ideas and Economic Recovery

July 16, 2020

Nobel Laureate, Paul Krugman, is optimistic about a rapid economic recovery but worries about what lies ahead in the coming months. (Yadin Xolalpa sun/Newscom)

There are many facets of the IMF's work that people don't often hear about, one is capacity development; helping governments strengthen their ability to make good policy decisions and to implement them. Nobel Laureate, Paul Krugman was invited by the Institute for Capacity Development to share his insight into where the economy stands now in the context of the global pandemic; his thoughts on what an economic recovery might look like and what policies may help it along. Professor Krugman joined me after his IMF presentation to talk about the current crisis and how zombie ideas–the topic of his latest book, might hinder the economic recovery.

Transcript

Paul Krugman is Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and author of Arguing With Zombies

You just read:

Paul Krugman on Zombie ideas and Economic Recovery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.