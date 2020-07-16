Workshop Series: "Glorious Victory: Election Records at the Tennessee State Library and Archives"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As we approach another election cycle, it is a great time to learn about the election-related records that are held at the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The Library and Archives has Record Groups directly relating to local, state and national elections, but did you know that there are also military election records from the early 1800s? We often use the 1891 Enumeration List as an alternate to the 1890 Tennessee census, but did you know that 1840 and 1850 lists also exist, and in a Record Group relating to elections?

In this next installment of the Tennessee State Library and Archives free workshop series, veteran genealogist Jim Long will explore those Record Groups, as well as printed and digital election-related materials held at the Library and Archives, and will show how newspapers can also be a rich source of information about elections. Mr. Long is a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Historical Society and a volunteer at the Stewart County Archives. He has studied genealogy for more than 38 years and has published 14 books on Stewart County genealogical records. He currently serves on the Board of the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society (MTGS) and is a Life member of the Montgomery County Historical Society. He also maintains the websites for the Tennessee State Library and Archives Friends, the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society and the TNGenWeb sites for Stewart and Montgomery counties. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, Jim has recently retired from a career in IT, and now spends his time pursuing genealogical records and cousins willing to do DNA tests.

“Tennessee has a rich history of civic involvement,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “These historical election-related records speak to this history and serve to encourage all of us to redouble our own civic efforts and carry on the important legacy and example of good citizenship demonstrated by our ancestors.”