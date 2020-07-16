Governor Wolf Announces Investments in 27 Multimodal Projects to Improve Safety, Mobility, Local Economies

​Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 27 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 23 counties were selected for $30.2 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

"Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state," Governor Wolf said. "These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects."

Reflecting PennDOT's commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.

"Whether we're making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state."

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

Allegheny County:

Municipality of Penn Hills -- $2.5 million to improve segments of 31 streets in need of repair. Improvements include repaving, ADA compliant cutouts and sidewalks, and making streets more accessible for pedestrians, bicycles, and public transportation vehicles.

Harrison Township -- $3 million for signalization of and improvements to the intersection of Route 366 and Pleasant Avenue, including constructing a new turning lane northbound off of Route 28; separating the bypass ramp from the intersection by constructing a barrier from the new traffic signal; extending the northbound ramp through the intersection; and constructing a new left turn lane to serve traffic destined for Pleasant Avenue.

Beaver County: White Township -- $400,600 for improvements to the 12th Avenue Bridge, including demolition of the existing structure; installation of a new concrete box culvert; installation of guiderail; installation of new storm sewers and inlets; and pavement restoration.

Berks County: Borough of Wyomissing -- $633,264 to install two roundabouts on Innovation Way and N. Wyomissing Boulevard; extend 4th Street through the N. Vanity Fair lot; install sidewalks and curbing; install a new bus stop; and add bike share stations, bike sharrows, and directional signage.

Bucks County: Morrisville Borough -- $227,805 to improve the pedestrian and traffic signals at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Trenton Avenue so it is safer for the community.

Centre County: Rush Township -- $2 million for repair and rehabilitation of four roadways, including Casanova Road (T958), Casanova Spur (T959), Chestnut Street (T326), and McCord Road (T626). Improvements include paving and installation of guiderail.

Chester County: West Whiteland Township -- $940,000 to create a couplet for Ship Road at the intersection of US 30 BUS. The present location of Ship Road will become northbound only, and this project will construct a southbound leg, as well as a ten-foot wide multimodal trail.

Columbia County: Columbia County -- $650,760 for the rehabilitation of three county bridges: 24, 49, and 116.

Delaware County: Aston Township -- $1.8 million to convert two traditional intersections along a highly-traveled corridor of Concord Road into modern roundabouts to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and enhance pedestrian mobility.

Elk County: Benezette Township -- $2.9 million to reconstruct 5.6 miles of Winslow Hill Road (T-520), which is the sole access point for the Elk Country Visitor's Center and two designated elk viewing areas.

Huntingdon County: Three Springs Borough -- $197,610 to address runoff impacting the intersection of Rio Grande and Hudson (SR 0994) Streets, including installation of two new inlets, storm sewer extension to Spring Creek to eliminate ponding, and installation of sidewalk and ADA ramps.

Lackawanna County: City of Scranton -- $1.1 million to replace the Ash Street Bridge located in east Scranton.

Lawrence County: Neshannock Township -- $228,637 for the installation of a traffic signal control at the intersection of SR 0018 and Oakwood Way to improve safety and efficiency for vehicles and pedestrians and provide ADA accessibility at the intersection.

Lehigh County:

Air Products -- $372,281 for roadway improvements to accommodate construction of Air Products' new global headquarters at the intersection of Mill Creek and Grange Roads.

Catasauqua Borough -- $563,933 to construct new public streets that will provide vehicular access to and circulation through a mixed-use development on the former Crane Iron Works brownfield site. Improvements also include pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly features along the new street network aimed at creating a walkable mixed-use neighborhood.

Luzerne County: City of Pittston -- $1.9 million to correct a dangerous curve on North Main Street that routinely experiences traffic issues and accidents, install 4,100 linear feet of curb and 2,100 linear feet of sidewalks, and complete related streetscape work.

Mercer County: City of Farrell -- $1.7 million for improvements to Idaho Street, Spearman Avenue, and Darr Avenue, including repaving the roadways; preparing ADA curb cuts for intersections; replacing damaged broken sidewalks; and installing a public bike rack.

Mifflin County: Oliver Township -- $1 million to address safety issues on South River Road and improve access from the community to the recreational amenities along the Juniata River, including roadway widening, replacement of undersized culverts, and roadway rehabilitation.

Montgomery County: Horsham Township -- $1.4 million for the design, sighting, and installation of 87, 15-foot tall, modern, high-efficiency street lights in the township's Pennsylvania Business Park.

Northampton County: Wilson Borough -- $300,000 to replace the existing Lehigh Drive Bridge, which is in poor condition and rapidly deteriorating, with a pre-cast concrete box culvert.

Philadelphia County:

City of Philadelphia -- $2.7 million to construct multimodal transportation safety improvements along Market Street from 2 nd to 6 th Street.

to 6 Street. Holy Family University -- $559,448 for multimodal corridor improvements along the eastern side of Route 13 and southern side of Route 1018 to enhance network connections, calm vehicular traffic, and improve campus circulation to lessen adverse impacts to public streets.

Delaware River City Corp -- $1.4 million to support the construction of trail and road access to the new 10-acre Bridesburg Riverfront Park as it connects to the Delaware Avenue Extension, a multi-use road, and bicycle pathway.

Potter County: Wharton Township -- $347,700 to replace Cemetery Road Bridge, an old and structurally degrading 36-foot-long steel beam bridge, with a 42-foot precast concrete arch with cast-in-place footings.

Venango County: Frenchcreek Township -- $317,250 to restore the closed section of Kraft Hill Road that collapsed on June 5, 2019 after a large rainfall vent. The restoration will address both existing drainage and slope stability issues that were responsible for the failure.

Westmoreland County: Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation -- $299,200 to construct an access road from Center Drive to the Loyalhanna Creek with a boat launch for canoes and kayaks. The road would also serve the potential new athletic complex that includes a dek hockey rink, walking trails, basketball court, and dog park. The access also allows people to fish, explore, and conduct environmental/stream interpretation.

Wyoming County: Tunkhannock Township -- $786,900 for replacement of Fox Road Bridge, a critical link to Route 6, schools, the Tunkhannock Business District, the hospital, Factoryville, and the Scranton metropolitan area. The bridge will be replaced with a new concrete bridge using precast concrete beams. Upgrades will also include a dedicated bicycle/pedestrian lane.

The next round of Multimodal grant applications will open in September 2020. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the "Projects & Programs" button.

