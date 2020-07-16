Headlands Research Sites Chosen for Crucial COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Headlands Research Leverages Its Robust Vaccine Site Platform to Conduct Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trials with a Strong Focus on Diversity in Trials in Atlanta, McAllen, Lake Charles, Palm Beach, and Houston

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research announced today that its research centers have been selected to participate in numerous upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Headlands has built an industry-leading position in the vaccine and infectious disease space, successfully conducting over 250 vaccine, prophylaxis and treatment trials to date across its North American sites.



Various Headlands sites have been selected for all currently announced late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials, including, but not limited to, Phase/Stage II and III trials for Moderna and Pfizer. Recruitment efforts are actively underway at five of Headlands’ research sites, including: Atlanta, GA; McAllen, TX ; Lake Charles, LA ; Palm Beach, FL; and Houston, TX . Headlands sites are conducting over 15 Phase I-III COVID-19 trials across its network. The organization’s sites are fully technologically enabled through its eSource and eRegulatory functionality, allowing Headlands’ partners real-time access to patient data and ensuring maximum safety for monitoring staff.

“It has always been our mission and vision to profoundly impact the clinical trials process,” said Mark Blumling, CEO of Headlands Research. “We are excited to use our extensive vaccine experience during this pandemic while at the same time bringing COVID-19 studies to the ethnically diverse populations represented at our sites.”

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the belief that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of patients. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process by integrating novel technologies into a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by leading global investment firm KKR , Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com .





