AEROMEXICO KEEPS NEW FLEXIBILITY POLICY AND MORE PROMOTIONS FOR CUSTOMERS

The new waiver policy applies to tickets purchased from July 1.

New benefits are added to cardholders of Santander Aeromexico and American Express Aeromexico.

Aeromexico will continue benefiting customers, with the new flexibility policy launched for tickets purchased from July 1, 2020.

If customers change their travel plans, this policy allows to:

Make a change of date and/or route without additional charge, when the original ticket has been purchased in Classic, AM Plus, Flexible, or Premier/Comfort fares.

If the customer decides not to fly, they may request the issuance of an Electronic Voucher (Electronic Miscellaneous Document EMD), on which the cost of the ticket will be reimbursed, plus an additional 15% applied on the pre-tax rate and other charges.

The voucher or EMD will be valid for one year from the date of issue and may be used to travel to any destination with Aeromexico.

If a flight has been canceled, customers may choose between issuing an EMD with the cost of their ticket, plus 15% applied on the rate before taxes and other charges. Also, customers may make a new reservation without charge for the first change and regardless of the original ticket rate.

If the new fare is higher, the fare difference will also be waived when the customer selects a new flight within 14 days of their initial itinerary.

In the event of cancellation due to government travel restrictions, the client will be able to enjoy this benefit, if they fly within 30 days after the restrictions have been removed.

For more details on this policy, visit the link Flexibility Waivers.

Additionally, throughout July, customers with Santander Aeromexico and American Express Aeromexico cards will now have access to new cardholder benefits such as free additional bags, 50% off on upgrades to AM Plus or Premier Class, 2X1 tickets, among other exclusive advantages.

Aeromexico will continue to offer the best travel experiences and promotions for its clients, applying the highest standards of health and hygiene. To learn more about the Health and Sanitization Management System visit HSMS.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet of 119 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

Media Contact

Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications

amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

Aeroméxico amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com