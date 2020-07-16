Kickstarter Campaign Launches for CO2 Emission-Tracking App Naturr

HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign has launched to support the development of an app that allows users to track and compensate for their CO2 emissions. The team behind the app, called Naturr, hopes to raise US$56,460 by August 30 to begin their fight against climate change and deforestation.

Consumption of gas, plastic, and other harmful materials is deeply rooted in society, making it incredibly difficult to change habits overnight. However, these habits are currently contributing to a world in which the level of CO2 concentration in the air is rising fast and forests are being cleared around the world far faster than they can be replaced. In response to this crisis, the Naturr Team have created the Naturr app.

Naturr allows users to track their own carbon footprint, be it driving mileage, air travel, or power consumption. The app will provide instant education and awareness to users about their consumption, and whether they have a positive or negative balance in their consumption. One would have to plant about 120 trees to compensate for a year of driving. Users can achieve a positive balance by planting trees through the app to offset their CO2 emissions.

The number of trees necessary for a positive balance will vary by user, with Naturr making a unique calculation for every individual. The user can then make a one-time payment for existing trees to be saved and new trees to be planted on their behalf, which will then be safeguarded by Naturr for decades to come. Users will even receive regular photo updates on the growth of their personal trees through solar-powered, weatherproof cameras set up in the designated areas.

There are a few different contribution tiers available for those interested in supporting Naturr. For the $5 tier, the contributor will be saving the equivalent of one large tree in an existing forest from deforestation, while the following $22 tier will save 10 trees. For the remaining tiers, ranging from $169 to $1,129, contributors will receive a certificate confirming their donation and the existence of 80 to 600 trees, depending on the tier. The certificates will also contain the trees' specific locations for contributions of at least $286. For $286 one would compensate their car's Co2 emissions for decades and a whole households CO2 for $1141.

With these rewards, those concerned about their CO2 emission can support the app itself alongside the growth of enough trees to offset their entire household's carbon footprint. In addition to saving existing forests in in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia , Naturr team is also planting new trees and the development of the trees can be followed on the app and website as well.

