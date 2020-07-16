Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General and Five Tribes Release Agreement in Principle for Criminal, Civil Jurisdiction

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter and tribal leaders collaborating after the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision today released an agreement in principle for proposed federal legislation that will clarify respective state and tribal jurisdiction in both criminal and civil matters.

To read the agreement, click here.

The attorney general released the following statement on the progress being made.

“Although there are many more details to be ironed out in the near future, we believe this agreement regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction is the best path forward for protecting the public and promoting continued economic growth in Oklahoma,” Attorney General Hunter said. “My commitment to our tribal partners is to work together to forge common ground on the issues brought to light by this case. Oklahoma’s tribal nations are a fundamental part of Oklahoma’s culture, economy, politics and governance. The relationship between the tribes and my office is based on trust and mutual respect. And that synergism has been essential to the successful formation of this important agreement.”

In addition to today’s announcement, the state and the tribes are continuing to collaborate on the immediate provision of public safety on-the-ground, including law enforcement and child welfare matters.

Posted on Thu, July 16, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

