Digital public information meeting to be held July 30 about expanded asbestos sampling in Davidson

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management, along with the Environmental Protection Agency and Town of Davidson, will co-host a digital public information meeting on July 30 to discuss the expanded, free soil sampling for asbestos in the residential area within one-quarter mile of the former Carolina Asbestos Corporation site in Davidson.

At this meeting, state and federal environmental staff will provide information and answer questions from residents who have requested sampling of their properties. It will also include a brief history of past events at the site under the EPA’s direction plus current sampling efforts.

What: Information meeting on expanded asbestos sampling surrounding the former Carolina Asbestos Corporation in Davidson

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020

Where: Meeting by Zoom - https://tinyurl.com/DavidsonAsbestosUpdate. People will need to use this link to register, watch or ask questions about the content of the meeting. Dial in option – (301)715-8592; Webinar ID: 832 5957 5250

The digital meeting will also be live-streamed via the Town of Davidson’ YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/TownofDavidson-YouTubeChannel.

In response to community concerns expressed in January of 2020, the sampling currently being conducted covers properties that were not tested in 2017 and may cover a larger area than the initial sampling and cleanup efforts between 2016 and 2017. Both DEQ and EPA tested residential properties in 2017 for asbestos and removed asbestos-containing material from some of those properties.

From the 1930s until the 1960s, Carolina Asbestos Company operated at 301 Depot Street. It was reported that asbestos-containing material was removed from the manufacturing location and used as fill at nearby neighboring properties. Following inspections by the EPA, soil samples were taken between November 1, 2016, and May 16, 2017. At properties that met federal site-specific criteria and tested above the EPA’s health-based exposure limit, the EPA removed the top one-to-two feet of asbestos-contaminated soil, marked the end of excavation and installed clean fill and sod. Long-term, continued management of the asbestos issues will be needed. State, local and federal agencies will work with the community to monitor activities and provide information.

Asbestos is the name given to a naturally occurring group of minerals composed of tiny fibers that can be inhaled into the lungs, where they tend to stay because of their shape. Inhaled asbestos fibers can cause asbestosis, lung cancer and other lung diseases that may not appear until many years after exposure.

For more information, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/waste-management/superfund-section/inactive-hazardous-sites-program/carolina.

